Updated: Pm Announces Weekend Lockdown, New Midweek Curfew Hours

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
THE recent surge of COVID-19 cases prompted Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis on Friday to reinstate a weekend lockdown and implement a new 7pm to 5am curfew midweek.
The weekend lockdown is from 10pm on Friday until 5am on Monday.
During that time, you may not leave your residence for any purpose except emergency medical care or to purchase food (unless you are an essential worker).
Grocery stores, gas stations and pharmacies will be allowed to operate from 7am-5pm over the weekend.
Dr Minnis said indoor and outdoor dining at all restaurants will be prohibited starting Monday, as will all congregant events like religious services, sporting events, group exercises and social gatherings.
Graveside funerals and weddings will be permitted with a maximum of five people. Salons, barbershops and spas can have one client per service provider in a building at a time and gyms must close. Commercial business activity must be completed by 6pm.
Dr Minnis added that on Tuesday inter-island travel will be discontinued.
“Public health officials are closely monitoring indicators to determine whether more or less stringent measures will be required going forward,” he said.
Officials announced that 42 new confirmed COVID-19 cases were recorded on Friday, 35 on Grand Bahama, five on New Providence and two on the Berry Islands.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Pearl McMillan said: “Grand Bahama has become the hotspot or epicenter for COVID-19 in the Bahamas. After having no new cases for some 64 days, Grand Bahama has now exceeded New Providence in the number of confirmed cases.
“July 8, 2020 marked the beginning of our second wave and in just the last three weeks New Providence has seen a 45 percent increase in cases, from 82 to 119; Grand Bahama has seen a 119 percent increase in cases, from 10 to 120; Bimini, including Cat Cay, has seen a 50 percent increase in cases, from 14 to 21.”
She said in the second wave of cases, COVID-19 is more widespread, is affecting more people under 40 and shows faster initial growth.
Grand Bahama, she said, is facing a challenge with bed capacity, with 11 of its 16 beds occupied by hospitalized patients.
Comments
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 57 minutes ago
could someone please ask them at the conference if they really believe a tourist experiencing mild symptoms will report it. This July 1 rushed opening without proper milestones is the sole cause for the spike.
Also how do we know a Bahamian returni g infected wasn't Infected by a tourist on the same flight?
ISpeakFacts 3 hours, 55 minutes ago
They're also stupid enough to believe the unruly D- population will quarantine for 14 days after traveling from the U.S 🤣
ISpeakFacts 3 hours, 57 minutes ago
The entire press conference was just EMBARRASSING!
THIS COUNTRY IS A COMPLETE JOKE!!!
ThisIsOurs 3 hours, 52 minutes ago
we need that graph showing exponential growth to be superimposed with the relevant health ministers name
WETHEPEOPLE 3 hours, 43 minutes ago
The joke is these idiots we put in power who cant seem to make any logical decissions. There is no planning ornproactive measures, everything is just whim of the moment choices. Flights from the mighty hot spots continue, yet the PM is asking Bahamians not to travel. Im ready to travel just to get away from this incompentent government.
Clamshell 3 hours, 39 minutes ago
Are they still allowin’ those packed 50-foot party yachts from Florida to crowd all the island marinas?
ISpeakFacts 3 hours, 33 minutes ago
Yes, and our international borders remain open!
Clamshell 3 hours, 23 minutes ago
Pure greed from the marina owners. They don’t care who they kill so long as their cash registers are ringin’.
ISpeakFacts 3 hours, 34 minutes ago
Sadly, many many many deaths are coming thanks to the "incompetent authority", Grand Bahama is still surging and they only have SIXTEEN Chinese Virus beds total on the island, with ELEVEN already occupied. New Providence on the other hand only has THIRTY beds total, meanwhile the other family islands have ZERO Chinese Virus beds.
Like always, this country can't do anything right... and now lives will be lost!
hj 3 hours, 33 minutes ago
So because of your incompetence,and your spur of the moment decisions not only the health of the people is at risk but also you are making sure the economy will never recover. Great job,at the ends looks like Bahamians will be sick and broke
ISpeakFacts 3 hours, 17 minutes ago
Does anyone know why the idiotic PM is running away from questions and throwing a tantrum? Like I and many have said before, this Chinese Virus is exposing Hubert "Idiot" Minnis for what he really is, and the whole world is watching. He is clearly not ready for PRIME TIME this job is too big for his D- educated brain!
RealTalk 1 hour, 40 minutes ago
The Tribune is always trolling with the headline image 😂😂😂
DDK 1 hour, 38 minutes ago
No one except da muddas are certain this particular Corona virus ACTUALLY originated in China!!!
DDK 1 hour, 35 minutes ago
For Goodness sake, Mr. PM, GET A LIFE!!!
My2Cents 1 hour, 31 minutes ago
This press conference was a disaster and one of the lowest points in this Administration’s history. I recall thinking to myself in the run up to the last election that Dr. Minnis isn’t qualified to be an effective MP, let alone PM. This press conference sealed the deal. I still respect him, but it’s obvious now as it was then that he lacks the leadership, judgement and decision-making capabilities you would expect in the leader of a country. Mr. Christie would have done a far better job in his old age. Besides, our finances have only gotten worse, and that’s the only reason the county took a gamble on Dr. Minnis and the rest of the clown show.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID