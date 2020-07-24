Weekend Lockdown To Begin Tonight At 10pm

A WEEKEND lockdown will take place across the country beginning tonight at 10pm because of the recent surge of COVID-19 cases, the Office of the Prime Minister announced in a statement.
“This will apply to all islands of the Bahamas, excluding Grand Bahama where a lockdown is currently in place. Please note that grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations will be permitted to operate during this time period, from 7am to 5pm for all members of the public.”
The lockdown will end on Monday at 5am.
A Ministry of Health press conference will be held at 6pm. Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis is expected to make a statement.
Dawes 4 hours, 6 minutes ago
Useless Minnis strikes again
Amused 4 hours, 2 minutes ago
Most useless thing ever. Smt
hj 3 hours, 57 minutes ago
Friday afternoon announcing a nationwide lockdown taking effect in a few hours. If the people start panicking again will that be their fault? Really sir,do you know what are you doing? I believe the answer is obvious
happyfly 3 hours, 54 minutes ago
What !!! They let a bunch of people go shopping for cheap and easy carona in Miami last weekend and now they brought it back for us all Papa Doc dont want us to share it ??? I am really starting to wonder if this man knows what is what ??
birdiestrachan 3 hours, 52 minutes ago
He has every one confused. some people do not know that changes have been made therefore they are caught unaware. and land in the hands of the police.
May the good Lord help us all. we are in deep trouble.
Clamshell 3 hours, 50 minutes ago
... however, if you happen to own a yacht, none of the rules apply!
DDK 3 hours, 24 minutes ago
😂🤣😂
ISpeakFacts 2 hours, 58 minutes ago
The prime minister's latest emergency orders on international travel now makes it possible for travelers from all countries to enter the country, including commercial air travelers from the United States, subjecting all visitors to mandatory quarantine.
CATEGORY 5 HURRICANE MINNIS HAS OFFICIALLY ARRIVED!!! WE'RE ALL DOOMED!!!
tribanon 2 hours, 41 minutes ago
Someone said he was recently overheard mumbling to himself something along the following lines:
"The more these misbehaved people complain, the more I will give them something to complain about."
Economist 2 hours, 6 minutes ago
The prime minister's latest emergency orders on international travel now makes it possible for travelers from all countries to enter the country, including commercial air travelers from the United States, subjecting all visitors to mandatory quarantine.
So who is going to visit? Most come for a few days. This means no one will come except maybe some winter residents.
PM must have COVID-19 with high fever.....and is delirious.
moncurcool 1 hour, 56 minutes ago
It's not a lockdown when you can still go to the foodstore, pharmacy and gas station. So you still can go to essential services. Amazing how we react to one word and don't read the rest. Tired of the panic readers causing panic reactions.
WETHEPEOPLE 1 hour, 44 minutes ago
So whats the sense of a lockdown if everyone will still be on the roads claiming they are going to the food store.
My six year old has more common sense than this PM.
tribanon 1 hour, 43 minutes ago
US (Trump) government obviously came down on Minnis like a ton of bricks for having re-closed our borders to travellers from the US. The US Department of State likely threatened no more pre-clearance facility, no more travel and student visas for Bahamians, no more financial aid or assistance of any kind, no more help from the US Coast Guard and other US agencies in the aftermath of a major hurricane, and plenty, plenty more of no more this and that if Minnis did not immediately rescind his border re-closure order targeting travellers from the US via commercial carriers.
Bottomline: We are a bankrupt and destitute nation no longer being led by our own government. The US and the alphabet soup agencies it controls are calling all the shots. Minnis is now nothing more than a puppet who must do as he is told to do. And right now the US is much more concerned about a breakout of mass rioting and looting on New Providence than they are about protecting us Bahamians from the deadly Communist China Virus.
truetruebahamian 51 minutes ago
The dumfckckskr strikes again. Christie's and ping's best student!
