Weekend Lockdown To Begin Tonight At 10pm

A WEEKEND lockdown will take place across the country beginning tonight at 10pm because of the recent surge of COVID-19 cases, the Office of the Prime Minister announced in a statement.

“This will apply to all islands of the Bahamas, excluding Grand Bahama where a lockdown is currently in place. Please note that grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations will be permitted to operate during this time period, from 7am to 5pm for all members of the public.”

The lockdown will end on Monday at 5am.

A Ministry of Health press conference will be held at 6pm. Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis is expected to make a statement.