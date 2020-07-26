16 New Cases Of Covid-19 Confirmed On Sunday

The Ministry of Health reported on Sunday that there are 16 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Five of those cases are from New Providence: Four women, aged 72, 88, 27 and 29, and a man aged 72.
Ten are from Grand Bahama: Two women, aged 21 and 39, and eight men, aged 21, 19, 48, 41, 44, 29, 42 and 31.
And one case was a 27-year-old woman from Exuma.
This brings the total number of cases to 342 with 238 of those active.
Health officials are reminding the public to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
• Wear a face mask when you leave home;
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;
• Cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.
Comments
ISpeakFacts 4 hours, 52 minutes ago
From the Office of the Idiot Prime Minister: The (in)competent authority granted permission for two weddings, including a destination wedding on Harbour Island, during the weekend lockdown.
Like usual, THIS COUNTRY IS A COMPLETE JOKE!! MINNIS MUST RESIGN IMMEDIATELY!!!
Clamshell 3 hours, 19 minutes ago
Marina owners on Harbour Island are all over the newspapers and yachting press, begging party-yachts from Florida to head on over. Eleuthera won’t be covid-free for long. The marina owner at Romora Bay will have blood on his hands — as will this newspaper’s Neill Hartnell, who has been helping him spread the word. Bastards, all.
WETHEPEOPLE 3 hours, 29 minutes ago
He must go, like now!
K4C 3 hours, 9 minutes ago
and what will happen ?
NOTHING
since independence there have been NO choices, it's the same as changing a dollar for 4 quarters
and !
who wants and election at this point ?
only fools from what I see
