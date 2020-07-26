16 New Cases Of Covid-19 Confirmed On Sunday

The Ministry of Health reported on Sunday that there are 16 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Five of those cases are from New Providence: Four women, aged 72, 88, 27 and 29, and a man aged 72.

Ten are from Grand Bahama: Two women, aged 21 and 39, and eight men, aged 21, 19, 48, 41, 44, 29, 42 and 31.

And one case was a 27-year-old woman from Exuma.

This brings the total number of cases to 342 with 238 of those active.

Health officials are reminding the public to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• Wear a face mask when you leave home;

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;

• Cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.