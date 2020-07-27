40 New Cases Of Covid-19

The Ministry of Health reported on Monday that there are 40 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Twenty-one of the new cases are in Grand Bahama, two are in Exuma, 16 are in New Providence and one is in Cat Island.

This brings the total number of cases to 382 – with 278 of those active. Twelve cases are in hospital.

Health officials are reminding the public to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

• Wear a face mask when you leave home;

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;

• Cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.