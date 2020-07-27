40 New Cases Of Covid-19

The Ministry of Health reported on Monday that there are 40 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Twenty-one of the new cases are in Grand Bahama, two are in Exuma, 16 are in New Providence and one is in Cat Island.
This brings the total number of cases to 382 – with 278 of those active. Twelve cases are in hospital.
Health officials are reminding the public to practice the following measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19:
• Wear a face mask when you leave home;
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and if soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 70% alcohol;
• Cover your cough or sneeze in your inner elbow or with a tissue; and
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as phones, remotes controls, counters, doorknobs, and keyboards.
ISpeakFacts 4 hours, 52 minutes ago
Amused 4 hours, 42 minutes ago
Let's throw out random numbers everyday now. I'm sure if someone comes forward with just a mere COLD the test will come back positive and they will classify as a mild case of covid.
Basciaclly I can't catch the cold or regular flu anymore. God help us during the ACTUAL FLU season
ISpeakFacts 4 hours, 27 minutes ago
Just in time for the release of Chinese Virus 2.0!!!
RealTalk 3 hours, 22 minutes ago
Why the hell is we on a 7 pm curfew
Is the virus only working after 7 pm?
joeblow 3 hours, 4 minutes ago
... because its a street walking, nocturnal virus that avoids grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations! It also likes to peddle its wares on weekends, hence weekend lockdowns!
TalRussell 2 hours, 45 minutes ago
Have not to clue if the Comrade Dioniso Theodore James, does even indulges in the stronger mind-altering beverages but if he does, hide da bottles.
DDK 2 hours, 40 minutes ago
How seriously ill are these 'cases'? THEY never bother to inform that data to the public, scarier and more headline grabbing this way. More fodder for the politicians them.....
WETHEPEOPLE 2 hours, 23 minutes ago
This government has no idea what the country is dealing with. As long as there is no cure and people are traveling cases will continue. This has come to the point of lunacy. Repeat the same bs in hopes of a different out come. Meanwhile businesses are closing, no jobs, no income. Nobody seems to be addressing those issues. And Nib needs to do more. Right now they are only assisting those who lost their jobs during Covid, but what about those who were seeking employment? And who have already paid into the system. Like get it together !
DDK 2 hours, 20 minutes ago
People get colds all the time. The common cold is a Corona virus for which, as far as I am aware, there is no vaccine... In other words, surely it is time to be sanitary and GET OVER IT!!
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 12 minutes ago
repost: the 7pm curfew is a nonstarter. some businesses are closing as early as 430 to allow staff time to perform end of day reconciliation and time to get home.
Here's my suggestion to them. Put out your draft plan and let the public rip it apart. Since noone in cabinet appears to be able to think of alternate scenarios, let the public do it. This way you've planned for as many knowable risks as possible. The we've never done this before is not acceptable.
The next thing I need them to do is release their aides. Do everything yourself. drive your own Car, drop and pick up your kids, go to the food store, dry cleaner, clothes shopping, pay bills, household items, clean house. Do all of it. Maybe then you'll get bCk in touch and understand the plight of your people and stop placing completely unnecessary and unwarranted restrictions on them.
