Private Pilots Targeting 'Instantaneous' Rebound

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

A leading private pilot believes the Bahamas will enjoy an "instantaneous" rebound from COVID-19 in that aviation market after record numbers signed up for a regular November flight to Long Island.

Jim Parker, president of Caribbean Flying Adventures.com, a top pilot's guide for planes flying in the region, told Tribune Business that The Bahamas was "still the number one" Caribbean destination for private aviators despite the successive increase in fees and other levies imposed on the industry in recent years.

"I think it'll be immediate," he predicted of the sector's post-COVID-19 recovery. "I put an announcement out three weeks' ago about the November trip we make to Cape Santa Maria (Long Island), and in 12 hours we had 25 planes signed up.

"That's never happened before. If we get this thing over, the comeback will be instantaneous. The Bahamas is doing everything to keep the virus under wraps. We have to get our act together in the States. It looks like the corner has been turned here potentially in the last few days, with the president saying positive things about mask wearing and social distancing. Hopefully that helps."

Mr Parker added that private aviation numbers to The Bahamas have been declining steadily in recent years after costs associated with visiting this nation increased due to a rise in taxes and fees.

"It's still number one in the Caribbean because of the proximity," he said. "The only concern is that over the past four to five years the significant increase in fees and taxes has turned some people off, and led to a decline in overall flights to The Bahamas.

"The increase has been drastic, with 12 percent VAT on snorkelling, boats and food and beverage. That was a big step up, and applies to aviation fuel, which is way the most expensive in the Caribbean. Private aviation arrivals have been declining steadily over the past four to five years as fees have gone up. The fact it's so close is the only reason it's one of the top destinations in the Caribbean."

Private aviation is, for the moment at least, one of the few sectors still able to access The Bahamas amid the latest COVID-19 lockdown. Mr Parker said the Dominican Republic had been forced to close to private pilots following a spike in infections there, while the Cayman Islands also remains closed along with destinations such as Guyana and Belize.

"Come November, with no vaccine in sight, the question remains as to how many will actually feel comfortable flying to the Bahamas," he added. "The entire Caribbean is pretty much either completely shut down or shut down in effect with a requirement for a negative test or self-quarantine measure."

As for The Bahamas' initial reopening, Mr Parker said: "I really have not had too much feedback. One pilot was ripped off at a Family Island airport by someone on the ramp posing as a handler who provided a hand written invoice for hundreds of dollars. A big deterrent is the current need for a negative COVID test not older than 10 days.

"As you probably now, it is taking a minimum of seven days to get a result, even if one can arrange for a test. The single biggest deterrent is fear of COVID infection. There is no reliable date on CVOVID cases in the Bahamas. Long Island, a favorite destination for private pilots, is reporting zero cases, but there is no testing."

Mr Parker was also less than enthusiastic about the Customs and Immigration pre-clearance facilities that The Bahamas is making available for private pilots at certain fixed base operations (FBOs) in Florida, saying: "Impractical, expensive and absolutely not necessary. Pilots will still have to deal with local FBOs for their fees. Pre-clearance facilities in Florida would only add another layer of bureaucracy. Makes very little sense."