Adobe Flash player 9 is required to view this video

BPL | SKYGuard Tropical Storm Severe Weather eAlert

KEY MESSAGES

Despite the extraordinary challenges facing our nation from the global pandemic sweeping around the globe The Bahamas will become the first nation in the world to also experience a Tropical Cyclone whilst under 'Lockdown' and/or curfews to help fight the deadly virus spread across our islands.

Discussion & Outlook

At 1100 AM EST (1500 UTC), the disturbance was centred near latitude 13.8 North, longitude 53.7 West. The system is moving toward the west near 23 mph (37 km/h), and this general motion should continue during the next few days. On the forecast track, the system is forecast to move through the Leeward Islands on Wednesday, and near or over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Wednesday night, and near or over Hispaniola on Thursday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 230 miles (370 km) primarily to the northeast of the centre. Tropical storm conditions are expected to reach the Leeward Islands on Wednesday and spread into the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning - reaching the Southern then Central Bahamas within the next 96-120 hours

Winds

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is expected during the next 48 hours, and the system is forecast to become a tropical storm tonight or Wednesday.

Rainfall

The potential tropical cyclone will produce total rain accumulation of 3 to 6 inches with maximum amounts of 10 inches across the northern Leeward Islands, British and U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Rainfall accumulations of 2 to 4 inches possible across the Windward Islands. This rainfall may produce life threatening flash floods and mudslides, as well as potential severe flooding in low lying areas.

Storm Surge

Unknown at this time due to lack of state-of-the-art sensing and reporting equipment