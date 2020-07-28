Driver Has Lucky Escape

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A Grand Bahama man is lucky to be alive after surviving a serious car wreck on Sunday while trying to evade police for allegedly being out on the streets during the lockdown in Grand Bahama.

Although the car was extensively damaged, Superintendent Terecita Pinder reported that the victim did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

The accident happened shortly before 11am when police officers on patrol spotted a man driving on the street. The driver, on seeing the officers, sped off and lost control, crashing into bushes in the area of Midshipman Road.

Ms Pinder said the driver was taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital where he was seen by the doctor.

She said the man is expected to be arraigned before the Magistrate’s Court this week.

Supt Pinder reported that 20 people were arrested over the weekend for violating the Emergency Order Act.