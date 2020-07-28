Gym Owners Slam Closure As 'Unfair'

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

A newly-formed gym and fitness owners association is planning to meet with the government on the sector's latest "blanket" COVID-19 closure, which occurred without any industry consultation.

Dr Kent Bazard, owner/operator of Empire Fitness, told Tribune Business the abrupt closure of gyms and fitness centres by the prime minister on Friday was not fair.

He added: "To me, I don't really think this is about being fair, but more about the process by which this is being done. There is no rapport, there is no discussion, there is no communication and also there is no advice. There is no reprieve if the government is not going to instruct BPL (Bahamas Power & Light) not to charge us electricity or anything like that.

"It would be fine if we were closed and we're not incurring any expenses. At least it would be better if we were closed and not incurring expenses. BPL is still charging us, the landlord is still charging us, and so is everybody else."

Dr Bazard added: "If the government dealt with that part of it as well, instead of just blanket closing us while offering no solutions while we are being closed - we have loans, we have mortgages, we have rent and we have electricity and water.

"All of these persons are still charging us while we are being closed. The government needs some type of situation where we are not charged when we are closed. That would be much better."

Dr Bazard said the sector has received "no communication with the government at all. We had requested a meeting face-to-face with government some three months ago, and we have received no response from them as yet.

"The Bahamas Gym Owners and Personal Trainers Association (BGOPT), we are meeting and we are looking to request again for another face-to-face with the government. They are just making decisions and they are not looking at how it is exactly affecting us."

The association is not formally established as yet, but is a group of industry partners that decided to come together at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to develop standardised health protocols throughout the industry pending its first re-opening.

"We just hope that we can establish a line of communication with the Government so that when these decisions are made, at least we can have some warning ahead of time so that, one, we can make provisions and, two, the Government can make educated decisions for everybody that's involved in the process," Mr Bazard said.

Jennifer Godet, owner/operator of J-Line Fitness, said: "The Prime Minister is trying to save lives. We just have to trust what he says." While understanding the need for the closure, she added that the Government should have been open with the proper protocols and managed this second wave of COVID-19 infections better.