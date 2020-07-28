Abaco - ‘We Still Need More Storm Shelters’

By DENISE MAYCOCK

WHILE seven hurricane shelters have been identified on Abaco, there is concern that not enough shelters are on the island to accommodate people either on the mainland, or in the cays. “There are no shelters for the cays, there is great concern about that,” said Abaco resident Ken Hutton yesterday, referring to Guana Cay, Scotland Cay, Hope Town, and Green Turtle Cay.

The shelter designated for Central Abaco District is Friendship Tabernacle. The shelter for the Abaco North District is Faith Walk Church of God Community in Cooper’s Town. The five shelters for Abaco South District are Assemblies of God Church in Cherokee Sound; Crossing Rock Primary School in Crossing Rock; Moore’s Island All-Age School and Soul Seeking Ministry in Moore’s Island; Sandy Point Community Centre on Earnest Dean Highway.

Mr Hutton, however, was satisfied with the shelters in Central Abaco. “The shelter in Central Abaco is a very excellent location, and the Central Abaco Primary is another good shelter,” he said.

He noted shelters will not be in a position to turn anyone away, even amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Pastor Silbert Mills, of Friendship Tabernacle in Central Abaco, which accommodated 205 residents during Dorian, believes shelter capacity will be significantly limited due to COVID-19 and the required protocols.

“The biggest challenge that we will face is the social distancing – that limits the number of persons that can actually enter into a shelter,” said Pastor Mills. COVID-19 compounds the matter (concerning) the number of persons that can be accepted to a storm shelter, and I think you will find that anywhere in The Bahamas, and not just here in Abaco.”

Pastor Mills indicated that adequate hurricane shelters on the island of Abaco has been an issue before Dorian.

“Never in the history of these communities have there been adequate shelters to hold everybody. We have a population of 20,000, and 11,000 of those live right here in Central Abaco. Prior to Dorian, there was not enough shelter to house all 11,000 in this area. So adequate shelter is a misnomer as far as I am concerned with regards to quantifying if we have enough,” he said.

Pastor Mills said that Friendship Tabernacle church was built to withstand 200mph winds, and was able to withstand Dorian, with minimal damage.

“The building was damaged from flying debris… but the damage has been repaired,” he added.

Pastor Mills said the church is ready and equipped with a generator. He commended NEMA, which through the US Embassy, has agreed to put a well there in the event of an interruption in the water system/supply during a storm.

He does not think that Abaco is ready for a storm.

“There are still so many people battling with getting their roofs repaired,” said Pastor Mills. “And so, we will have to make do with what we have. We see a storm coming that it is expected to be a tropical storm when it gets here – not a hurricane, and we got our eyes on it. The big problem is with the rainfall because people are still in the process of roof repairs and hope it does not destroy the little work they have done so far.”

Mr Mills said they are keeping an eye on the system. “We will be going out in the next day or so, door to door letting people know that there is something on the horizon; it is not going to be a Dorian, but you just cannot take anything for granted,” he explained.

When asked about the Haitian community, Pastor Mills said: “Right now, the only area of concern is the Haitian community in the Farm; all other Haitians have been able to amalgamate into the community where there are no groupings of shantytowns in this area. So, they will be well informed.”