Covid Positives Force Scotia Branch Closure

Scotiabank (Bahamas) yesterday confirmed it has closed its Freeport branch until August 7, 2020, after two employees tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The Canadian-owned bank said the branch was undergoing intensive cleaning and sanitisation prior to re-opening to staff and customers.

"We can confirm that two employees attached to our Freeport branch have tested positive for COVID-19. We have been working very closely with the Ministry of Health (MOH) to have all other staff members from that branch tested and, in the interim, they have been advised to self-isolate for 14 days," Scotiabank (Bahamas) said.

"Our top priority at this time is the health and safety of our employees and customers, and we are proactively working with Ministry of Health officials to ensure that we adhere to all safety guidelines and best practices."

Scotiabank (Bahamas) urged customers to use its online banking or mobile app to check account balances; control card use; transfer funds; pay bills; and pay loans and credit cards.

Business customers with online cash management services can make wire payments online, while all customers will still be able to use debit or credit cards to make purchases at stores and business places using point of sale machines.

"We are strongly advising all customers to sign for online banking, which will allow them to conduct their banking transactions while still remaining safe. Customers can also register for alerts to remain current on any account activity," Scotiabank (Bahamas) added.