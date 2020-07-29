Now You See It . . . And Now You Don't

A BUILDING that housed government agencies including the Ministry of Labour and the Road Traffic Department has been demolished. The Clarence A Bain Building, on University Drive and Moss Road, is making way for a new development from the University of The Bahamas. Desmond Bannister MP, during the Budget debate, announced the project to demolish the building, due to be completed by September.

The building was named after Clarence A Bain, who was born in Love Hill, Andros, in 1904 and served in the PLP Cabinet, appointed in 1967. He represented Andros from 1956 to 1971, and was appointed as Commander of the British Empire in 1971. He died on July 14, 1971, and the building was named after him as a memorial.

Photos: Donovan McIntosh and Patrick Hanna/BIS