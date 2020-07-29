Plp Leader Asked Pm To Approve Wedding

By RASHAD ROLLE
& TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT
PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party leader Philip “Brave” Davis asked Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis to waive new wedding rules for one of his constituents on Friday, but confirmation that Dr Minnis approved the request came too late for the couple to host a full-fledged wedding with more than five people.
The Office of the Prime Minister on Sunday said two pre-planned weddings were sanctioned over the weekend with more than five guests, one in New Providence and one on Harbour Island. While pictures and videos of the Harbour Island wedding went viral, details of the second wedding had not been previously known. That wedding in New Providence involved Brian Cameron Albury, an Atlantis employee who postponed his April 13 wedding because of COVID-19 restrictions only to confront the same problem again on Friday. Mr Albury lives in New Providence and his wife lives in Cat Island. Mr Albury said as rumours swirled about an impending lockdown, he spoke to the Cat Island, San Salvador and Rum Cay MP on Friday before Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ press conference.
“One of my constituents sought permission to continue his wedding as planned,” Mr Davis confirmed to The Tribune yesterday. “I am his representative so the first point of contact is me when something goes wrong. He came to me for help as I represent him. The prime minister indicated to me that he gave permission but my constituent never got word of that permission (until) it was long after the fact…His wedding went on, but it was still not what he had planned.”
Mr Davis said the couple has now lost not only their first wedding investment of about $8,000, but also the thousands more they spent for a second wedding that became less elaborate than planned.
Mr Albury said: “(Mr Davis is) a friend of my family and I’ve known him for a long time outside of him being our representative for Cat Island. He told me send a brief synopsis on what I’m going through and he will see what he could do. He said I will speak to the Prime Minister and I will get back to you. I waited and I waited and I waited. I didn’t hear nothing from him for a long time but I wasn’t worried because I know if he says he’ll do something he’ll do it. Mr Davis called me at 10:52pm on Friday and said he spoke to the Prime Minister and he gon’ send you a text where (the Prime Minister) said (my wedding has been) approved. He sent it to me and the text said: ‘Tell them to carry on, I will call commissioner, what is the name of the couple and where?’ The text didn’t have the Prime Minister’s phone number next to it, only a forward so I said okay, I could go with that, that’s the leader of the opposition and in the morning I would get confirmation from police and we would have time to get everybody ready because the wedding was for 3pm. I was ready to go on what Brave did, I thought that was a done deal.”
However, Mr Albury said Police Commissioner Paul Rolle could not be reached on Saturday morning to confirm permission that the wedding could have as many as 32 people. The wedding officiator and others were reluctant to attend an event with more than five people without police confirmation, he said, prompting the couple to nix their plans and have a wedding with only five people and a photographer.
“We were already home when we got confirmation that we had permission from the commissioner, long after the wedding was over,” he said. “We wanted to do it for my family and get it over with. My daughter home crying because she wanted to come to the wedding. She had everything arranged but couldn’t come. The whole thing was chaotic. I have no problem with persons in Eleuthera who had their wedding because they had approval. There’s no doubt the Prime Minister gave approval for mine, I just think someone dropped the ball somewhere along the line and that’s why we didn’t get the information in time.”
More like this story
- What about my wedding day? Bride’s anger at calling off her big day when PM gave other ceremonies go-ahead
- Quick-fire wedding: Couple rush to get married before weekend lockdown
- After PM’s tour, public to also pay for PLP leader’s VAT talks
- ‘I expect contracts will be honoured’
- Davis surprised PM refused to meet him
Comments
stillwaters 4 hours, 56 minutes ago
Why are we getting all distracted with weddings? Okay, so Brave was involved with the second wedding......but surprise? Not really.....let's get back on track with the battle against this virus. And the coming storm.
Hoda 4 hours, 50 minutes ago
Lol. ....i guess he forgot he asked before he and his chairman had their press conferences.
stillwaters 4 hours, 43 minutes ago
He didn't forget.....just hoped it never came to light.....and PM didn't say a word either.
mrsmith 2 hours, 41 minutes ago
The problem here is that you have to 1) run to your MP to, 2) get special treatment, that 3) no one else knows about until 4) somebody talks it. Where is the formal process of approvals that everyone has to follow? This same nonsense is the downfall of this country.
tribanon 2 hours, 23 minutes ago
Here we see Davis doing as the PM has already admitted he has done and is inclined to continue doing, i.e. exempt or waive persons from the emergency orders for political self-gain. Either we have have an outbreak of the deadly Communist China Virus in which the emergency orders should apply equally to all or we don't. And if we don't, why are any of us being subjected to the more ridiculous orders? Besides, it's now a virtual certainty that flattening the curve is no longer a possibility thanks to the stupendously foolish border re-opening decision of Minnis and D'Aguilar. Our goose was essentially cooked with that most stupid decision!
TalRussell 47 minutes ago
If the Queen's official opposition leader comrade 'Brave' did, in fact, asked Mr. Minnis to waive new wedding rules for one of his constituents,.with em's knowing damn well how excited gets for Mr. Minnis to always flip any and all contact between the two into an opposition media's negative, why then would;'Brave' have ever thought that was a good idea? Nod Once for Yeah, Twice for No?
sealice 12 minutes ago
and besides cryin this is all Brave has done since he burnt down the BAMSI dorm? Try to get some people married so they can make him some more PLP voters?
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID