Negative Covid-19 Rt-Pcr Test Not Required For Bahamian, Resident Hotel Guests

The Ministry of Tourism has released a statement to confirm that a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test is not required by Bahamian and resident guests of hotels.
“The Ministry of Tourism and Aviation wishes to advise that following consultation with the Ministry of Health, the Competent Authority has affirmed that a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test will not be required by Bahamian and resident guests of hotels,” the statement said.
“The health and well-being of the population remains of upmost importance. Therefore, the Ministry of Health has recommended, and the Competent Authority has agreed to, two provisions:
“1. The Public Health measures that the Ministry of Health has put in place for the protection of the public, inclusive of mask wearing, social distancing and sanitization protocols, be strictly adhered to. These are detailed in the Emergency Powers Orders, on the Ministry of Health's website and in the manual created by the Ministry of Tourism and approved by the Ministry Health for the reopening of our tourism industry.
“2. Indoor dining is to be closed. The Royal Bahamas Police Force will be asked to remain particularly vigilant in its surveillance of hotel properties to ensure compliance. Properties will be fined and/or closed per the Orders if they are found to be in violation.”
Comments
ISpeakFacts 3 hours, 51 minutes ago
It seems these idiots haven't learned a single thing!
DDK 3 hours, 49 minutes ago
How silly, here we go again! Why should Bahamians be exempt and risk contaminating other Bahamians and non-Bahamians? 😂🤣😂
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 36 minutes ago
This is a response to a previous policy statement around noon that was quickly axed. When a storm is approaching its common for some bahamians to check into hotels as theyre seen as "safe" (I dont know close to the sea..high rise...glass windows...) The previous position was Bahamians could not go to hotels without a COVID test. That sparked some outrage then this 360 position statement came out.
I told them just yesterday, put out the draft plan for discussion see the different angles discussed then put out yiur policy. This reversal had nithing to do with health officials. just like Dr Sands was most likely not "deeply apologetic" as his resignation letter that Dr Minnis' team wrote then leaked implied.
tribanon 2 hours, 38 minutes ago
These two buffoons (Minnis & D'Aguilar) have repeatedly demonstrated that they are not even capable of learning on the job. No sooner do they announce a new 'order' without much notice if any, then they change it. The public is typically left confused and most frustrated, with no trust or confidence whatsoever in those making the orders, which all too often seem quite arbitrary and without any rationale basis.
Just about anyone could do a much better job than Minnis & D'Aguilar. These two have greatly endangered both the lives and livelihoods of many thousands of Bahamians and both should do the only honourable thing left for them to do, i.e. step down for the sake of our country and the Bahamian people.
observer2 1 hour, 15 minutes ago
Anyone heard from Renward?
