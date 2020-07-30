Negative Covid-19 Rt-Pcr Test Not Required For Bahamian, Resident Hotel Guests

The Ministry of Tourism has released a statement to confirm that a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test is not required by Bahamian and resident guests of hotels.

“The Ministry of Tourism and Aviation wishes to advise that following consultation with the Ministry of Health, the Competent Authority has affirmed that a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test will not be required by Bahamian and resident guests of hotels,” the statement said.

“The health and well-being of the population remains of upmost importance. Therefore, the Ministry of Health has recommended, and the Competent Authority has agreed to, two provisions:

“1. The Public Health measures that the Ministry of Health has put in place for the protection of the public, inclusive of mask wearing, social distancing and sanitization protocols, be strictly adhered to. These are detailed in the Emergency Powers Orders, on the Ministry of Health's website and in the manual created by the Ministry of Tourism and approved by the Ministry Health for the reopening of our tourism industry.

“2. Indoor dining is to be closed. The Royal Bahamas Police Force will be asked to remain particularly vigilant in its surveillance of hotel properties to ensure compliance. Properties will be fined and/or closed per the Orders if they are found to be in violation.”