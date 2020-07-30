Jump to content
As of Thursday, July 30, 2020
SKYGuard eALERT #11: Bahamas Power & Light Tropical Storm Isaias Projected Rainfall Accumulations
The forecast track of Isaias has moved more to the east. It therefore remains a serious threat to a large swath of our country, especially given its size and the potential for it strengthening after it passes over the mountains of Hispaniola. Keep in mind too that we will likely be in its more dangerous Northeast quadrant as it passes over us.
Comments
tribanon 1 hour, 4 minutes ago
