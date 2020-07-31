Live Updates: Bahamas Braced For Hurricane Isaias

2pm: A new tracking map has been added. (main image)

1.50pm: Minister Iram Lewis today announced the addition of four shelters, for a total of eight on Grand Bahama. The official shelters are: Bishop Michael Eldon High School; Foster B Pestaina Hall (Special Needs); Calvary Temple, Maurice Moore Primary School (East Grand Bahama residents); Calvary Temple; St Georges High School Gym; Eight Mile Rock School; Central Zion Baptist Church; and Bethel Baptist Church.

Shelters in Grand Bahama opened at 12noon. EOC in GB has been activated. Mr Lewis said persons in quarantine who wish to evacuate must call EOC at 351-4902/3.

Evacuation orders have been given for residents along the coastline, including McLean's Town, Sweeting's Cay, High rock, Dover Sound, Barbary Coast, Lucayan Glen, Forest Green, the Harbour area, Airport zone, East Airport Zone, Queen's Cove, Lucayan Estates, the Heavy Industrial Area, and coastal areas of Williams Town, Russell Town, Pinder's Point, Bay Shore Road Eight Mile Rock; those on Rolle's Avenue and Quacko Street in Holmes Rock; Deadman's Reef, Bootle Bay and the entire community of West End.

Residents of East Grand Bahama advised to evacuate are asked meet at McLean's Town dock at 4pm for transport into Freeport.

1.30pm: AS Hurricane Isaias approaches, Bahamas Power and Light has announced a controlled shutdown of high-risk parts of the New Providence grid, starting at 8pm – full story

• RESIDENTS in New Providence flocked to grocery stores and gas stations early on Friday morning, queueing in long lines to receive food and other essential items in preparation for Hurricane Isaias – full story

Document Hurricane Shelters List

• The National Emergency Management Agency has announced that shelters have opened on New Providence.

The following shelters opened at 10am on Friday:

Berea Seventh-Day Adventist Church (Baillou Hill Road South)

Canon Neil E Roach Hall, Holy Cross Anglican Church (Highbury Park)

Epworth Hall, Ebenezer Methodist Church (for use by Homeless and People with Physical Disabilities) (Shirley Street)

Hillview Seventh-Day Adventist Church (Tonique Williams Darling Highway)

New Bethlehem Baptist Church (Independence Drive)

New Providence Community Centre (Blake Road)

Pilgrim Baptist Temple (St James Road)

Remnant Tabernacle of Praise (Carmichael Road)

Rev Dr OA Pratt Educational Building, St John’s Native Baptist Church (Augusta and Meeting Streets)

The Salvation Army (Mackey Street)

• Today's print edition lead story: PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said stronger measures will be implemented to prevent spread of COVID-19 after Tropical Storm Isaias passes as the country recorded three COVID-19 deaths and passed a grim milestone yesterday of more than 500 recorded cases of the virus. He announced that weekend lockdown measures will be relaxed so people could prepare for the storm. He said curfew will begin at 10pm and end at 5am until further notice. Food stores, water depots, gas stations and pharmacies will be permitted to open until 8pm tomorrow while hardware stores can open until 8pm tonight and tomorrow, he added – full story HERE