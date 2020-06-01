Statement On The Reopening Of Regular Domestic Travel

The Office of the Prime Minister released the following statement on Monday regarding the reopening of regular domestic travel:
As part of the ongoing and phased reopening of the country, domestic borders will be opened for regular domestic commercial flights and for domestic pleasure craft and yachts. This applies to all islands of The Bahamas.
The reopening of regular commercial domestic travel is part of the broader opening of the economy and to accommodate hurricane season preparations.
Commercial airlines are expected to start taking reservations on Tuesday 2 June, for inter-island flights beginning Monday 8 June.
Passengers travelling from New Providence, Grand Bahama and Bimini by aircraft, mailboat or passenger ferry will be required to complete a standardized travel form and a standardized health form at the time of check-in. These short forms will be used to collect contact information and a COVID-19 risk assessment for health officials.
The system announced today will replace the application and assessment process that was initially put in place to accommodate inter-island travel, effective immediately. Those who have already applied will receive travel authorization from the Ministry of Health by email prior to 8 June.
Individuals travelling aboard pleasure craft and yachts leaving from a marina in New Providence, Grand Bahama or Bimini should submit travel and health forms before departing. If leaving from a private dock, individuals will be required to fill out and submit forms at the point of entry.
The Ministries of Health and Tourism are developing a digital solution to help to further streamline this process in the weeks ahead.
Airlines are working to ensure various protocols including, enhanced cleaning procedures for aircraft; ensuring that all staff utilize masks/facial coverings (PPE). Travelers are reminded that they must wear masks/facial coverings.
Operational procedures to ensure physical distancing on board the aircraft and during the boarding process will be implemented. Physical distancing will be enforced.
The Airport Authority and Port Authority have developed various protocols for the reopening of domestic travel and will continue to make adjustments as necessary to improve systems.
Travelers should note that due to physical distancing protocols, the check-in process may take longer than usual. Please arrive early to check-in.
As with other jurisdictions around the world, the reopening of domestic travel is an ongoing work in progress. Officials will continue to streamline and fine-tune the process. Officials will also continue to monitor the process and to adjust as necessary.
ohdrap4 12 hours, 16 minutes ago
Yes, but start thinking about YOUR jurisdiction. If the health system is over burdened, why create a procedure where health workers are put to answer 1000 emails and go inspect places.
Not to mention that citizens have been trapped in other islands facing additional expenses and then have to pay for a doctors certificate.
All of this trouble only to open the borders on July 1st.
TalRussell 11 hours, 56 minutes ago
Where is the colony's new health minister Mr. Minnis's transparency when his redcoats regime's very governing survival most needs to engage and use it?
The House elected comrade 35 redcoats remains intentionally sketchy as to what segments of the PopoulacesOrdinay At Large (POAL) were the 2101 Individuals selected from to be prioritised for COVID-19 testing? Nod once for yeah, Twice for no?
moncurcool 7 hours, 31 minutes ago
Well at least they listened to Brent Symonette's contribution to the debate and have made changes to the cover passport.
ThisIsOurs 7 hours, 15 minutes ago
don't see anything about a passport but this is clearly Brent Symonette talking. Minnis may have shot himself in the foot by firing Dr Sands. his 2 most powerful parliamentarians are now on the backbench released from the bonds of cabinet confidentiality.
Hoda 2 hours, 20 minutes ago
Dr sands was one of the most powerful parliamentarians ? Interesting, so 2017 was the first election he was successful in, he was almost out the party after that business with Turner, he made every decision that apparently the nation found so disrespectful: trailer, the plane, that reminds why was no one offended by the trailer outside pmh morgue but...anyway, the junior doctors strikes.
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 42 minutes ago
Sure its my opinion, I looked at the composition of cabinet. Dr Sands, Symonette, DAguilar look like the senior men to me. I would have included Bannister pre 2019. I also think those are the men with the money support. I used the word powerful because I believe those 2 men are most likely to be able to galvanize support of the others on the backbench. Am I there to see the cliques and personal grudges behind the scenes? No, so I'll take a guess that they are.
I agree Dr Sands has made a number of mistakes, I've said a number of times that he needs a seasoned ethical political advisor. Were the incidents evidence of character flaws and not mistakes? I don't know.. Dont know about you but Symonette speaking out in Parliament was revolutionary. It was a breath of fresh air. It's literally all we want our representatives to do. Be on our side. He could have had that conversation with Minnis on the sidelines he didnt, or he did, but he made it public too.
All the Minnis supporters with any weight are already in cabinet. Lloyd, Campbell, Rolle, Bannister, and they don't hold a candle to Sands and Symonette in terms of ability to galvanize support (again my opinion I could be wrong)
TalRussell 6 hours, 44 minutes ago
Wonder how talkative colony's post office landlord comrade Brent be once the PoupalcesPurse's cheques started to bounce?
Opportune time colony's KP to renegotiate the terms and conditions under threat abandonment seventy million dollar lease. The day may come when both Dr. Duane and Brent's, unvarnished reasons their cabinet removals see colony's sunshine. Nod once for yeah, Twice for no?
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 40 minutes ago
nodding once
