Mable Gets A Special Visit As She Hits 103

Grand Bahama centenarian Lottie Mable Thomas-Russell celebrated her 103rd birthday on Saturday with a phone call from Governor-General of the Bahamas C A Smith who wished her a happy birthday.

Iram Lewis, MP for Central Grand Bahama, and former Ambassador Maurice Moore also paid a visit to Mrs Russell at her home in Lewis Yard to extend sentiments and to deliver an official letter from the Governor-General.

The Water Cay native is the oldest living resident in Grand Bahama. She was born on May 30, 1917, and married Horatio Russell (now deceased) on April 19, 1939. They had 10 children – five boys and five girls. Her daughter Pearl Russell said: “I am very happy that Mother is blessed to see her 103rd birthday and that she still has her memory, and a good mind.”

Ms Russell, at age 31, was a midwife and delivered many babies on Water Cay. In addition to her time as a midwife, she was one of the first straw vendors and would travel between Water Cay, and mainland Grand Bahama to sell her straw goods to tourists in Freeport, and West End.

In 1965, she and her husband relocated to Grand Bahama, where they settled in Lewis Yard. They built the Mission House, which served as a meeting place for revivals. During her spare time, she also made a variety of jams from native fruits, sea grape, and mango & guava, and baked coconut and pineapple tarts, and corn and potato bread.

At age 97, this God-fearing lady became a published author of short sermons on Amazon.

MP Lewis said it was an honour to visit and spend time with Ms Russell on her birthday. She is not only a constituent of Mr Lewis but also a close relative of his father.

“She hails from Water Cay and is my father’s first cousin. As her cousin, MP, and fellow sojourner, I pray God’s continued blessing over her and her family,” said Mr Lewis, who is also Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management, Reconstruction.

Mr Lewis said that Ms Russell was very appreciative of the visit and prayed for them. “It was an honour to visit with her along with His Excellency, The Hon. Maurice E. Moore, and presented an official letter from the Governor-General, who also called during our visit, congratulating her on reaching such a blessed milestone,” he said. While visiting with her and her daughters Pearl, Jewel, and Sybil, she in turn prayed for and blessed us for taking the time out to seek her out on her special day,” he said.