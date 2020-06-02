‘Seek And Destroy’ Deadly Toad Mission

By TRIBUNE REPORTER

THE Ministry of the Environment and Housing reactivated a task force on Friday to deal with the reemergence of the cane toad in western New Providence.

The task force, which began meeting yesterday, is made up of government representatives and private sector groups.

This comes after ministry officials received confirmation that the toad was spotted in west New Providence.

The cane toad was previously identified in 2013 in Lyford Cay and was believed to have entered the country by way of imported plant material.

“When originally identified, an intense and deliberate action was taken by government, NGOs and private citizens to launch an intense day and night ‘seek and destroy’ mission against the toad. But now reports have come in which indicate that the toad’s presence has been discovered in the newly developed subdivision of Venetian West,” the ministry said in a press release.

“Efforts will be undertaken to attempt to identify if the toads may have been transported inadvertently from one location to the other or whether a new importation event has occurred.”

Minister of the Environment and Housing Romauld Ferreira said: “The Ministry of Environment takes this new event regarding the toads very seriously. It is our ultimate desire to eradicate this pest but at the very least we need to stop its spread. Any attempt to control the spread of this new invasive will require the government and the private sector working together in a concerted effort. The fact that it has taken the toad seven years to re-emerge provides an indication that we can once again knock it back.

“The task force will be looking at implementing a long-term monitoring and control program with landscaping companies working in the west and identifying border control methods to prevent any additional importations.”

In a separate release, the Bahamas National Trust (BNT) confirmed it met with government representatives and other agencies on the matter.

The BNT’s team of expert scientists is prepared to support the development of a national strategy aimed at controlling or eradicating the pest species from the environment, the press release said.

BNT executive director Eric Carey said: “The reemergence of the cane toad is a major concern for our vulnerable native wildlife. I believe that with immediate action, the elimination of invasive cane toads from our islands is possible and necessary to mitigate further threats before the unwelcomed species gets out of control.”

The cane toad releases toxins that are harmful to humans and can kill small animals. Anyone who spots a cane toad is asked to contact Ministry of Environment officials.