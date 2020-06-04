University: 'Zero Tolerance' For Sexual Impropriety

The University of The Bahamas has declared it has "zero tolerance" for sexual impropriety after a series of allegations on social media about inappropriate behaviour.

The university issued a statement on Thursday following the allegations, saying that the university "does not condone sexual misconduct of any kind including sexual harassment, abuse, assault and exploitation".

"These actions are strictly prohibited, and where substantiated, are subject to disciplinary action and potentially legal repercussions," said the university.

The statement continued: "To be clear, the university has zero tolerance for sexual impropriety. There are established policies and protocols to govern appropriate behavior and report allegations of sexual misconduct."

The university also said that health services, confidential counselling and psychological services are available to support victims of trauma.

Without highlighting any of the specific allegations, the university encouraged anyone who has been a victim of a sexual offence to seek help. People can make a report to campus police and security if the matter occurs on campus or involves a member of the university community.

Counselling services are available by contacting CAPS@ub.edu.bs or calling 427-1772. Sexual harassment can be reported to HarassmentComplaints@ub.edu.com, and concerns or complaints can also be reported to the office of the dean of students at joe.stubbs@ub.edu.bs. The university said that all reports are thoroughly investigated.