Friday Update: No New Cases Of Covid-19

The Ministry of Health reported on Friday that there are no new confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The total number of confirmed cases remains at 102. Thirty-six cases are active with one still in hospital.
There have been 2,156 tests.
Comments
RealTalk 1 hour, 36 minutes ago
We should be ashamed to even put this up! Other smaller islands like Bermuda, Barbados, and Cayman are laughing at us. Bermuda population - 65,000 people and they did 7,891 tests (12%). The Cayman Islands population - 64,000 people and they did 13,947 tests (22%). We have not tested 1% of the population...SAD.
ohdrap4 1 hour, 30 minutes ago
Who cares about the testing? If the purpose of the lockdown is to conserve medical resources , then mission accomplished.
Testing is expensive, unreliable , and is only good for one day.
Suppose an alien ship dropped 400000 testing kits from the sky , I still would not want to be tested.
RealTalk 1 hour, 3 minutes ago
These countries were also on lockdown. The difference is they were prepared. You can not negate the fact that The Bahamas did not prepare. They failed in that regard.
