10-Year-Old Girl Dies Of Injuries From Shooting

The 10-year-old girl who was injured last month in a shooting in Bel Air Estate died on Sunday morning.

Lorencia Simmons Walkes was among three people shot on May 29, when the occupants of gold coloured vehicle fired at a group in front of a home at Belville Court off Iguana Way.

Peron Bain died in the attack. The condition of the other shooting victim is unknown at this time.