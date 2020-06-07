10-Year-Old Girl Dies Of Injuries From Shooting

The 10-year-old girl who was injured last month in a shooting in Bel Air Estate died on Sunday morning.
Lorencia Simmons Walkes was among three people shot on May 29, when the occupants of gold coloured vehicle fired at a group in front of a home at Belville Court off Iguana Way.
Peron Bain died in the attack. The condition of the other shooting victim is unknown at this time.
Comments
bogart 11 hours, 15 minutes ago
The 10 year old child 'cannot breathe!'........Time for the Death Penalty for the wutless no good murderers...!!!!!!
tell_it_like_it_is 10 hours, 41 minutes ago
Very sad, very sad. These no good murderers don't care who's caught in the crossfire. Just snatched that little child's life away for no reason. This criminal should get the book, the whip, the needle, the everything thrown at him. SMH
RealTalk 8 hours, 30 minutes ago
What a sad tragedy. Sleep on princess. Justice for Lorencia!!!
TalRussell 5 hours, 31 minutes ago
All lives, comrades matter!
Time to defunds the militarism of the colony's Royal Constabulary.
It is not safer with more guns at the ready and the outfitting in army fatigues will render the PopoulacesOrdinary less safe.
The proof is, why do our elected and appointed government officials feel they have to be protected from PopoulacesOrdinart At Large POAL, whilst driving around with armed constabulary behind wheels, and with armed side riders? Nod once for Yeah, Twice for no?
