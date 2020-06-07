Labour Day Victims Are Remembered

A wreath-laying ceremony was held Friday in memory of the four victims of the 2018 Labour Day tragedy.

Tabitha Haye, Tami Gibson, Dianne Ferguson and Kathleen Fernander, who lost their lives tragically on June 1, 2018 during the Sir Randol Fawkes Labour Day Parade, were fondly remembered during the ceremony.

Led by Senator Jennifer Isaacs-Dotson, family of the victims, along with executives of the Bahamas Financial Services Union (BFSU), participated in the event held at a memorial garden built in memory of the victims, on the grounds of Zion Baptist Church, East and Shirley Streets, near the site of the tragedy.

Senator Dotson said the “fallen sisters” will forever be in their hearts. The service was marked with prayers, songs and testimonials.

Theresa Mortimer, BFSU president said, “We will always remember them. Their lives were a blessing. Their memories are our treasures. They are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

“We know that this is a day that we celebrate alone because of COVID-19 but we want you to march within your hearts. March on to employment. March on to all that is good and just in our Bahamaland. March on Bahamaland.”

The women were killed after a truck mowed into a crowd during the 2018 festivities. Eight other people were also injured at the time.

Traditional Sir Randol Fawkes Labour Day celebrations this year were cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic emergency restrictions.