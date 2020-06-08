Another Child’S Life Cut Short: Lorencia, Who Dreamt Of Growing Up To Teach, Is Gunmen’S Latest Victim

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
THE 10-year-old girl who was shot and left injured last month during a fatal shooting in Bel Air Estate died yesterday morning, police said.
Lorencia Simmons Walkes’ death comes more than a week after the fatal incident occurred in the Carmichael area. A relative told The Tribune yesterday she attended Sybil Strachan Primary School and was in the fifth grade. The Tribune was told she wanted to be a teacher when she grew up.
Lorencia was among three people shot on May 29, after occupants of a gold coloured vehicle approached a group in front of a home at Belville Circle off Iguana Way shortly after 1pm. Three men exited the car with firearms and fired gunshots at the group, police said.
One of the victims, identified by sources as Peron Bain, died at the scene.
Police said three other people were taken to hospital — two were injured from gunshot wounds and the other from injuries sustained while trying to escape the scene. The third shooting victim is in stable condition, police said yesterday.
Lorencia is the country’s 30th homicide victim for the year, according to The Tribune’s records. She is also the youngest murder victim of the year.
When The Tribune visited the Bel Air Estate community yesterday, residents in the area said Lorencia’s family moved after the May 29 incident.
The Tribune later contacted relatives of the deceased 10-year-old, who asked for privacy as the family was still grieving from the ordeal.
Local activist Khandi Gibson said the young girl wanted to be a teacher when she grew up.
“She wanted to become a teacher,” said Ms Gibson, founder of the advocacy group Families for All Murder Victims. “I spoke to her mom and her dad (who told me this.)
“Our children need to be given a chance to grow up. We can’t have our children be at home and getting stray bullets coming through the house or in the playground. Enough is enough.
“Give our children a chance to be doctors and lawyers teachers and policemen.”
Lorencia’s death echoes the 2017 killing of eight-year-old Eugene Woodside Jr who was shot by a stray bullet while a gunman was chasing another man.
Eugene, who was studying his spelling words when he was shot in the chest by a stray bullet which entered his home in October 2017, died in hospital a short time later.
A second victim, Dennis Moss, also died in hospital. Police believe he was the gunman’s intended target.
Having lost two brothers from gun violence, Ms Gibson said she will not stop advocating for justice and an end to violence in the country. She is agitating for a protest against crime and violence.
“I’m prepared to be the sacrificial lamb for my two and those who want to partner with me, we can go on Bay Street and we (will) let people know we want peace in our streets. We want peace in our homes and in our communities.
“We want our children to have a chance so we’re going to march. I sent a letter to the commissioner and they said only 30 people (can assemble) and so we’ll have 30 people at a time. I’m ready,” she said.
According to police, a 22-year-old is in custody who is assisting them with their investigation into the May 29 shooting.
Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to call police at 502-9991, 919 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.
Comments
bogart 1 day ago
The 10 year old child 'cannot breathe!'........Time for the Death Penalty for the wutless no good murderers...!!!!!!
tell_it_like_it_is 23 hours, 45 minutes ago
Very sad, very sad. These no good murderers don't care who's caught in the crossfire. Just snatched that little child's life away for no reason. This criminal should get the book, the whip, the needle, the everything thrown at him. SMH
RealTalk 21 hours, 34 minutes ago
What a sad tragedy. Sleep on princess. Justice for Lorencia!!!
TalRussell 18 hours, 35 minutes ago
All lives, comrades matter!
Time to defunds the militarism of the colony's Royal Constabulary.
It is not safer with more guns at the ready and the outfitting in army fatigues will render the PopoulacesOrdinary less safe.
The proof is, why do our elected and appointed government officials feel they have to be protected from PopoulacesOrdinart At Large POAL, whilst driving around with armed constabulary behind wheels, and with armed side riders? Nod once for Yeah, Twice for no?
Porcupine 10 hours, 40 minutes ago
Defunding seems to be the correct answer Tal.
Hoda 9 hours ago
All lives matter, is the slogan used by white people to negate and reduced claims racism, bigotry, violence etc carried out against black or racialized groups in the USA.
tribanon 8 hours, 32 minutes ago
So what's your point? Would you try argue with a white person that all lives do not matter? That would be a silly thing to do unless you happen to believe white lives do not matter. Keep in mind the tragic death of this young girl had nothing to do with any white person. Painting everything with a racial brush serves us no purpose. We really need to lift ourselves up and do better.
Hoda 7 hours, 33 minutes ago
Alas, where does that politically charged slogan fit into this discussion or the contents of his comment. My point is stop saying things that don’t make sense or if one doesn’t understand what they mean.
proudloudandfnm 5 hours, 10 minutes ago
This is heart breaking! What a beautiful little girl, gone now because of some little boy playing like a big man. When they find him, shoot him, shoot him somewhere so he'll die slowly and painfully, make him suffer.
Disgusting.
