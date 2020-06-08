Another Child’S Life Cut Short: Lorencia, Who Dreamt Of Growing Up To Teach, Is Gunmen’S Latest Victim

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

THE 10-year-old girl who was shot and left injured last month during a fatal shooting in Bel Air Estate died yesterday morning, police said.

Lorencia Simmons Walkes’ death comes more than a week after the fatal incident occurred in the Carmichael area. A relative told The Tribune yesterday she attended Sybil Strachan Primary School and was in the fifth grade. The Tribune was told she wanted to be a teacher when she grew up.

Lorencia was among three people shot on May 29, after occupants of a gold coloured vehicle approached a group in front of a home at Belville Circle off Iguana Way shortly after 1pm. Three men exited the car with firearms and fired gunshots at the group, police said.

One of the victims, identified by sources as Peron Bain, died at the scene.

Police said three other people were taken to hospital — two were injured from gunshot wounds and the other from injuries sustained while trying to escape the scene. The third shooting victim is in stable condition, police said yesterday.

Lorencia is the country’s 30th homicide victim for the year, according to The Tribune’s records. She is also the youngest murder victim of the year.

When The Tribune visited the Bel Air Estate community yesterday, residents in the area said Lorencia’s family moved after the May 29 incident.

The Tribune later contacted relatives of the deceased 10-year-old, who asked for privacy as the family was still grieving from the ordeal.

Local activist Khandi Gibson said the young girl wanted to be a teacher when she grew up.

“She wanted to become a teacher,” said Ms Gibson, founder of the advocacy group Families for All Murder Victims. “I spoke to her mom and her dad (who told me this.)

“Our children need to be given a chance to grow up. We can’t have our children be at home and getting stray bullets coming through the house or in the playground. Enough is enough.

“Give our children a chance to be doctors and lawyers teachers and policemen.”

Lorencia’s death echoes the 2017 killing of eight-year-old Eugene Woodside Jr who was shot by a stray bullet while a gunman was chasing another man.

Eugene, who was studying his spelling words when he was shot in the chest by a stray bullet which entered his home in October 2017, died in hospital a short time later.

A second victim, Dennis Moss, also died in hospital. Police believe he was the gunman’s intended target.

Having lost two brothers from gun violence, Ms Gibson said she will not stop advocating for justice and an end to violence in the country. She is agitating for a protest against crime and violence.

“I’m prepared to be the sacrificial lamb for my two and those who want to partner with me, we can go on Bay Street and we (will) let people know we want peace in our streets. We want peace in our homes and in our communities.

“We want our children to have a chance so we’re going to march. I sent a letter to the commissioner and they said only 30 people (can assemble) and so we’ll have 30 people at a time. I’m ready,” she said.

According to police, a 22-year-old is in custody who is assisting them with their investigation into the May 29 shooting.

