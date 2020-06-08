Let's Not Risk Another Surge

EDITOR, The Tribune

In The Bahamas, and around the world, there are people that are acting as if the COVID-19 virus has gone away.

It hasn’t, and we are risking another surge, which can potentially take even more lives.

The United States right now is a quagmire of COVID-19, with over 20,000 new cases every day, and approximately 1,000 deaths per day.

In The Bahamas, new cases reported per day is zero or very low, and we’ve had no deaths reported in five weeks.

After all the sacrifices that Bahamians have made to contain the virus in The Bahamas, why would we now open our borders to visitors without implementing strict measures that will ensure that our islands, and the Bahamian people, remain protected?

WORRIED CITIZEN

Nassau,

June 7, 2020.