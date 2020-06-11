Police Hold Suspect Over Gas Station Armed Robbery

POLICE have a man in custody who is helping with an armed robbery investigation.

The man was arrested in connection with a robbery on West Bay Street on Tuesday morning.

According to earlier reports from police, two men robbed a Rubis service station of cash from the till. One of the men was armed with a handgun. Both wore masks. The men were caught on the station’s CCTV and the video was widely circulated on social media.

Police said yesterday they are still searching for the second suspect, adding significant leads were being followed.