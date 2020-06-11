Shooting Accused In Court

By FARRAH JOHNSON

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 25-year-old man was charged yesterday with fatally shooting another man in the Moore Avenue area last week.

Kendrick Lundy also known as “Papa” appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt charged with the death of Angelo Lightbourne on June 3.

According to initial police reports, shortly before 9 o’clock that night, officers responded to the Shot Spotter Alert System in the area of Moore Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered a male with gunshot wounds about his body. The victim was taken to hospital by Emergency Medical Services (EMS) where he later died of his injuries.

During the hearing, Lundy was not required to enter a plea and the case was adjourned to October 8 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Bail was denied and he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim. He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.