Modular Home Builder Expanding Its Reach

A newly-established modular home builder is expanding from its Freeport base to serve Family Island residential and small commercial clients with storm-resilient structures.

Mosaic Modular, led by its chief executive, Edward Rice, opened in Freeport just before Hurricane Dorian hit the island to supply modular homes that are weather-resistant builds and insurance approved.

"Having lived in Freeport for some years previously, I knew right from the outset that it was the perfect location for us to launch this building system," said Mr Rice. "The Bahamas is a place that needs a sustainable solution to withstand the onslaught of wind and water more than anywhere else."

From its Grand Bahama base, Mosaic Modular provides fully-integrated modular system homes that slot together to create a range of resilient structures. These can be used for a variety of purposes - ranging from an emergency shelter in hurricane-hit areas to luxury beach houses built near the sea.

Mosaic Modular said its structures have already arrived in Eleuthera and will be erected soon. It added that its design allows for true customisation by both residential clients and those interested in smaller commercial projects, distinguishing it from rivals. Using environmentally friendly pre-fabrication, Mosaic Modular said it also cuts down on expensive transport costs that would normally be passed on to the homeowner.

"What we deliver is a market-friendly, fully customisable modular space that is not only beautiful and modern but can be fully completed in half the time of a traditional construction project," said Mr Rice. "Within time, we hope to be able to manufacture sustainable Mosaic structures for the Caribbean and North America, all from right here in Freeport."

Mosaic Modular said its ultimate goal is to create communities that are safe and able to withstand natural disasters, especially the flooding that made Dorian so destructive. The exterior of every home it supplies is built around an aluminum superstructure that is designed to withstand hurricanes that have increased in intensity over the years.

"Our mission is a simple one," said Mr Rice. "To nurture a sense of community, while also doing our part to reduce the impact that traditional construction projects can have on the environment.

"Our home will be moved shortly to a more accessible residential area. But you only have to check on our website and you can take a virtual tour, and see how our modular are modern, beautiful and, most importantly, safe."