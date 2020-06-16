Over 100 Private Planes Targeting Bahamas Visits

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

A Bahamian fixed base operator (FBO) says it has close to 100 private aircraft inquiring about coming to The Bahamas within the next month after the sector reopened for business yesterday.

Alphonso Bowe, general manager of Jet Nassau Air Elite, told Tribune Business: “We have seen a marked uptick in arrivals. It was a very informative opening for private aircraft. These folks, they have a flight department that stays on top of this.

“We have had a lot of e-mails asking questions; lots and lots of e-mails. We have literally, at the moment, probably about close to 100 aircraft right now that are inquiring about coming within the next month or so. I think we’re going to be okay.”

Mr Bowe added that he has been fielding questions about “the latest updates, what do we need to do prior to arrivals, and so we’ve walked these people through the process. I wouldn’t say it’s been flawless, or seamless, but it has been a fairly uneventful day other than one or two hiccups.”

He said of these “hiccups”: “The process is a little longer than they anticipated. For example, we try to get all of the paperwork done prior to the arrival of the passengers. But they have to understand that in this situation there is another department that involved in this, which is the health services, and the health services need all of their bases covered just in case something happens. They need to know where you’re staying again, what is your telephone number, confirm your email address and etc, etc.”

Asked how customers are responding to this, Mr Bowe said: “They understand, the adults do. But the kids, they only have one thing on their mind. They want to get out, get to the beach as soon as possible. It’s freedom.”

“Especially coming from America now. From the comments I have read, people are saying Hallelujah, I am away from that stuff. Let’s go to the beach, let’s go fishing. It is a weight off of their shoulders.”