Boy Given Curfew After Receiving Stolen Goods

By FARRAH JOHNSON

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 15-year-old boy has been given a daily curfew and placed on two years’ probation after he pleaded guilty to receiving stolen goods from a local pre-school.

The teenager appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney charged with dishonestly receiving a silver stereo system and a fire extinguisher from a pre-school, sometime between March 23 and June 13. The items had a combined value of $500.

Prosecutor Lincoln McKenzie said a woman reported that someone had broken into the Church of God preschool on Quakoo Street and stolen the stereo system and fire extinguisher between the time period in question. Sgt McKenize said the woman filed an official complaint and requested police action. During their investigation, officers proceeded to a residence on Peter Street. While conducting a search there, they found the stolen items. When they asked the defendant where he got the items from he did not respond. As a result, he was arrested and during an interview with police, admitted the goods were found at his residence.

When given an opportunity to speak during the hearing, the juvenile told the magistrate he was a ninth grade student at LW Young Junior High. He also said he ran track and wanted to become a professional athlete.

In response, Magistrate McKinney asked the defendant how he expected to study abroad with a criminal record. Still, in sentencing the teenager, he noted the 15-year-old did not waste the court’s time since he pleaded guilty at his first opportunity. He also said he considered the defendant’s young age and placed him on probation for two years. Magistrate McKinney also imposed a curfew on the boy for two years, which would require him to be home by 8pm and prohibit him from leaving his home before 7am every morning. He also warned the teenager if he failed to comply with the conditions of his sentences, he would be sent to the Simpson Penn Centre for Boys until he was 18.