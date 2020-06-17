Pair To Compensate Person They Assaulted

By FARRAH JOHNSON

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

TWO men were ordered to compensate a man $150 after they admitted to assaulting him during a traffic accident earlier this month.

Errol Knowles, 32, and Charles Sweeting, 25, appeared before Magistrate Samuel McKinney after they were accused of assaulting Obeltau Pierre on June 6. Both defendants pleaded guilty and were each ordered to pay Pierre $150 for his injuries.

Prosecutor Lincoln McKenzie said Mr Pierre told officers around 4.30pm that day, he was involved in a traffic accident in the Baillou Hill Road area. At the time, Mr Pierre said the two defendant had punched him in his stomach. Sgt McKenzie also told officers he had to seek medical treatment for his injuries. Acting on this information, police arrested Knowles and Sweeting. During an interview at a nearby station, the men denied assaulting Mr Pierre but admitted they were involved in a traffic accident with him on the day in question.

During the hearing, Knowles told the magistrate Mr Pierre “came out of his car with animosity” and told them he had a gun. He claimed he was only trying to hold the complainant until the police arrived. Sweeting on the other hand, said he had only tried to stop the fight between Knowles and Mr Pierre.

In response, Magistrate McKinney ordered the men to compensate Mr Pierre. He also had them bound over to keep the peace for six months. If they fail to do so, Knowles and Sweeting will be fined $500 or spend three months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

A 34-year-old man was also charged for assaulting a police officer yesterday. Damiko Stuart appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes, after he was accused of assaulting Police Constable 3916 Clarke and resisting arrest on June 10.

Prosecutor McKenzie said that day, Stuart “broke off running” when officers approached him to search him in reference to dangerous drugs and firearms. Sgt McKenzie said Officer Clarke gave chase and managed to catch up with Stuart a short time later. However, when PC Clarke attempted to arrest the defendant, he punched him in his face, head and chest. Stuart was eventually detained and taken to a nearby police station. There, he admitted to the offence in an interview with police. During the hearing, he was fined $750 or six months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.