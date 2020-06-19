Atlantis: More Assets To Reopen On July 14

By YOURI KEMP and

NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Reporters

The “first wave” of Atlantis employees will return to work next week as the mega resort confirmed it remains on target for its July 7 return with additional amenities to open seven days later.

The Paradise Island destination, in a statement released yesterday, said it planned to re-open the Cove condo-hotel complex on July 14. This will occur one week after the Royal Towers and Harborside timeshare complex signal the resort’s return to the tourism market on July 7, indicating that the revised COVID-19 health protocols - requiring guests to obtain a negative PCR swab test before they can enter The Bahamas - has not impacted its plans.

Some 1,500 workers operate the Cove, although it is unclear how many will be recalled back to work in time for July 7. Audrey Oswell, Atlantis’ president and managing director, said in response to Tribune Business questions that the the first employees will be recalled this week for training on the resort’s COVID-19 health protocols.

“The first wave of team members who are returning for phase one will start two weeks prior to reopening for comprehensive training on new health and safety protocols. Team members will return to work based on occupancy levels,” she said.

Ms Oswell did not directly respond when asked whether Atlantis was mulling permanent staff reductions to better align costs with business volumes, adding: “Atlantis experienced the same significant loss of revenue as many businesses across the globe that were closed due to the pandemic. However, it is our hope that tourism will rebound and our team members can all return to work.

“As part of The Bahamas tourism readiness and recovery plan, Atlantis will participate in the ‘Clean and Pristine’ certification process. To protect the health and well-being of every Atlantis guest and team member upon reopening, Atlantis has introduced a comprehensive, industry-leading initiative focused on enhanced hotel cleaning practices, social interactions and workplace protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Atlantis has also partnered with a leading academic medical centre in the US to develop the next level of global hospitality cleanliness standards, operational norms and behaviours. The initiative’s policies and procedures meet or exceed guidelines set forth by the US Centres for Disease Control (CDC), Bahamas Ministry of Health (BHM), US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and World Health Organisation.”

That “leading academic medical centre” was yesterday revealed to be the Cleveland Clinic, with which it has teamed to launch the Atlantis Clean & Safe Promise for the well-being of resort guests and Atlantis employees.

TheAtlantis Clean & Safe Promise will ensure the resort’s cleaning and sanitisation policies meet or exceed operational standards. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Atlantis said the Ministry of Health has reported zero active cases of the virus on Paradise Island.

The resort added: “Returning guests will enjoy the Atlantis resort they have come to know, love and experience year after year, with physical distancing and enhanced cleaning practices in place. Most of Atlantis’ renowned amenities will be open, including the Atlantis casino, 20 indoor and outdoor dining outlets, miles of white sand beaches, pools, non-motorised sports, golf, tennis, fitness centre, Mandara Spa, Aquaventure slides, Dolphin Cay, The Dig and other offerings. Group and meeting opportunities, including weddings and other events, will also be available to guests.

“Atlantis’ Safety and Cleanliness Council, a cross-functional team of experts, consulted with Dr Theodore Turnquest, medical director of Atlantis, and a team of medical experts from Cleveland Clinic to develop comprehensive internal and external health and safety guidelines and materials. Atlantis and Cleveland Clinic will continue to collaborate on new approaches and precautions on an ongoing basis.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome guests and team members back to Atlantis,” said Ms Oswell. “Nothing matters more than the health, safety and well-being of our guests, team members and the local community.

“The Atlantis Clean & Safe Promise is our commitment to working with global health experts to provide a safe and healthy environment for everyone who enters our doors. We can’t wait for guests to join us again for the unforgettable Bahamian experience that sets Atlantis apart as the most remarkable destination resort in the world.”