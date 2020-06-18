‘Can Anyone Out There Help Me?’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

A WOMAN is desperate for help, saying she needs to pay her landlord more than $2,000 today or will be evicted.

The Tribune met 55-year-old Sharon Bain outside the Department of Social Services on Baillou Hill Road yesterday, where she was seeking assistance.

“I need somebody to help me before tomorrow,” Ms Bain tearfully pleaded, saying she needs to pay her landlord $2,500 owed by today to avoid being evicted.

She is one of the many Bahamians facing hard times during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said to The Tribune: “Right now, I sitting down here and I’ve been here since after eight waiting on them to see if they could help me ‘cause I’ll get put out my apartment.

“I feel bad, I can’t do nothing because the little money I’m putting in his hand (the landlord) it ain’t saying nothing.”

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced back in April there should be “no evictions between now and the end of June unless the tenant had been legally eligible for eviction before April”. The initiative gives tenants three months relief between April and June in which 40 percent rent payment is postponed. People have 12 months to repay the deferred amount.

However, the 55-year-old admitted she owed her landlord before the country went into a COVID-19 lockdown.

With tears streaming down her face, she explained her fears that her water and power might be turned off due to her inability to pay her rent.

Ms Bain said: “I can’t live without no water and light off…it ain’t off yet but by me ain’t having nothing to give him, he could turn it off.

“I don’t have no place to go. I can’t hurt myself. I can’t kill myself. I just need help. . .how in the world I could find me $2,500 by Friday and ain’t nothing I could do,” she said. “I can’t carry him to court. He could carry me to court ‘cause he got that little change….he could put me out of his apartment today…”

Despite doing side cleaning jobs, she is still in desperate need as her family is not able to help her at this time. Only her cousin provides her with two days of work.

She said: “They have their own little stress….. no one giving you nothing. My sister live with her husband…my two nephews…they ain’t in Nassau and ain’t no boat for them to send me nothing. I ask couple people for help but everybody crying poor mouth.”

If you would like to offer Ms Bain assistance, please contact ebowleg@tribunemedia.net.