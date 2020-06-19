Two Accused Of Causing Harm

By FARRAH JOHNSON

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

TWO men were charged in Magistrate’s Court yesterday with causing harm in two separate incidents.

In the first incident, D’angelo Adderley, 40, appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes after he was accused of punching his neighbour, Ryan Delva, during a dispute on June 14.

He pleaded guilty and was conditionally discharged for a period of 12 months on the agreement that he would attend anger management and conflict resolution classes. If he fails to comply with the conditions of his release, he will be sentenced to six months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Prosecutor Lincoln McKenzie said the incident occurred because Mr Delva had parked his car in front of Adderley’s yard. He said when Adderley approached Mr Delva, the two got into an argument which escalated. Sgt McKenzie said during the disagreement, Adderley punched Mr Delva in his face.

Meanwhile, Geovanni Adderley, 19, also appeared before Magistrate Forbes accused of causing harm to another male at Island Gal Restaurant and Bar on May 13.

During the hearing, he denied the allegation and the case was adjourned to October 21 for trial.

Bail was denied and the defendant was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim.

He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.