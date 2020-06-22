A SHARK bite victim was transported from The Bahamas to a Palm Beach County hospital last week, according to Florida reports.

The Palm Beach Post said a spokesman for Palm Beach County Fire Rescue confirmed the incident.

Crews stationed at Palm Beach International Airport were alerted at about 5pm that the victim was being flown from The Bahamas, the outlet reported. The person was taken to a trauma hospital upon arrival in Florida, a fire rescue official told the outlet. However when contacted yesterday, police press liaison officer ASP Audley Peters said he was not aware of the incident.