25-Year-Old Accused Of Murder, Attempted Murder

By FARRAH JOHNSON

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A 25-year-old was charged yesterday with murdering a man and attempting to murder a police officer earlier this year.

Lorenzo Wilson appeared in Magistrate’s Court before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes charged with the shooting death of Deano Gordon also know as “Twin” and the attempted murder of a Superintendent Johnson on April 7.

According to initial police reports, shortly before 1pm that day, a man was standing on Hampton Street, off Mount Royal Avenue when he was approached by an armed male who exited a dark coloured vehicle and opened fire on him. This resulted in the man being fatally wounded. Police said an officer in the area at the time heard the gunshots and responded to the incident. The gunman saw him and discharged his weapon in the direction of the officer before getting back into the vehicle and making good his escape. The officer was not injured during the incident.

During the hearing, Wilson was not required to enter a plea and the matter was adjourned to October 20 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Bail was denied and the accused was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim.

He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.