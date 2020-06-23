Downtown Gets Ready To Party

THE government is launching “Downtown Under the Stars” next month, an event aimed at stimulating the domestic economy.

According to Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, the event, which will take place over several weeks starting in the latter half of July, is a partnership between the government and the Downtown Nassau Partnership.

Bay Street will be transformed on Friday and Saturday evenings into an outdoor pedestrian friendly café setting featuring Bahamian, Caribbean and Jazz music, along with gourmet food trucks and beverage pavilions, he said.

The government will facilitate small loans to encourage culinary entrepreneurs and to encourage the development of innovative food truck offerings.

The Downtown Nassau Partnership will collaborate with local event planners, local entertainers and the Bahamas Culinary Association to create an event we can all be proud of, Dr Minnis said.

Proper health and sanitization protocols will be enforced.

Dr Minnis said “Downtown Under the Stars” will likely become an annual event that will cater to residents and visitors alike and will assist the process of transforming downtown into a world class entertainment and culinary destination.