Two Men Fined After They Admit To Drug Possession

By FARRAH JOHNSON

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

TWO men were fined for marijuana possession in the Magistrate’s Court yesterday, while another man was conditionally discharged and ordered to attend drug counselling classes.

Narado Knowles, 38, appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes after he was found with 2.7 ounces of Indian hemp on June 20. He pleaded guilty and was fined $1,000 or six months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Prosecutor Lincoln McKenzie said around 1.15pm that day, officers proceeded to Knowles’ residence armed with a search warrant. During their search, officers found three clear plastic bags containing a quantity of suspected marijuana in his home. As a result, Knowles was arrested and taken to a nearby station. During an interview with police, he told the officers that he got the drugs from his cousin in Abaco. According to the prosecution, Knowles was fined for committing the same offence previously.

Jangitilla Cooper, 34, also appeared before Magistrate Forbes after officers seized one ounce of Indian hemp from him on June 20. He pleaded guilty and was fined $300 or three months at BDCS. Sgt McKenzie said when officers approached Cooper that evening, he ran in the eastern direction. The officers gave chase and observed the defendant throw a bag to the ground. When they retrieved it, officers discovered a quantity of suspected marijuana inside it. When the officers caught up to Cooper they arrested him. In an interview with police, he admitted to the offence and was subsequently charged. When given an opportunity to speak, Cooper told the magistrate that he had been smoking marijuana since he was 14-years old and had gotten the drugs for personal use so that he “could stay off the road”.

Another man, Justice Ingraham was charged after he was found with 10 grams of Indian hemp on June 19. Sgt McKenzie said when officers searched Ingraham they found the drugs in his right pants pocket.

He pleaded guilty and was conditionally discharged for 12 months on the agreement that he would attend drug counseling classes at the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre (SRC). If he fails to comply with the conditions of his release, he will spend three months in prison.