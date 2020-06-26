University Of The Bahamas Office Operations Resume On July 1

By EARYEL BOWLEG

THE UNIVERSITY of The Bahamas will resume office operations for employees at Oakes Field Campus and North Campus in Grand Bahama on July 1. It is a part of their transition into phase two of their reopening plan.

The move allows office operations on a reduced schedule with restrictions on both campuses on Wednesday. Operations at Oakes Field will also resume for the finance/business office, offices in the Portia M Smith building, testing services, and health services for emergencies only via tele-health and tele-medicine. Additional office operations will resume at the North Campus recruitment, admissions, police and security offices.

There will be no in-person customer service and cafeteria or café services. A UB ID must be displayed, masks must be worn, and physical distancing of at least six feet, frequent and thorough hand washing, and proper respiratory hygiene are required. Those who are high risk can still work at home.

“For the protection of their health and welfare, employees who are most vulnerable in high-risk medical categories and who wish to continue working remotely are to present documented medical certification to their immediate supervisors as soon as possible,” the university stated.

The university said the plan was developed based on UB’s COVID-19 Task Force recommendations.

It added: “The activation of each phase of the reopening plan is contingent upon national health protocols and emergency orders as well as the procurement and implementation of appropriate sanitisation systems.”

Additional office operations and in-person customer service won’t happen until phase three. The final fifth phase includes a full resumption of operations and classes.

A spokesperson said: “The university has expended much time and effort on attempting to source the necessary cleaning, disinfecting and sanitising supplies and equipment; training for custodial staff; and developing a thorough and sustained system of cleaning.”