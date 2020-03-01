Five Straight For Cr Walker Knights

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

The CR Walker Knights made it five straight as the Government Secondary Schools Sports Association's 27th Track and Field Championships came to a close on Friday at the Thomas A Robinson National Stadium.

The shining Knights hoisted their trophy with a resounding 147-point marginal victory as they completed the intense three days of competition with a total of 627.67 points, laying claim to three of the four divisional crowns.

CR Walker won the under-17 boys and girls and the under-20 boys. However, they could only muster a fourth place in the under-20 girls division that was won by the Doris Johnson Mystic Marlins.

Tia Rolle said, having taken over the full responsibility of the team from her previous mentors, Floyd Armbrister and Ednal Rolle, she was delighted to lead the Knights to another victory and she's confident that they can go for a sixth title next year.

While CR Walker walked away with the victory, there was a close battle for second place as the CI Gibson Rattlers came from behind to nip the CV Bethel Stingrays. The Rattlers, coached by Kenton Burrows, emerged with 479.50 points, compared to the Stingrays' 479.

CV Bethel's head coach John Mills questioned the scores as he felt they had accumulated sufficient points to hold on to the second spot.

Rounding out the field were Doris Johnson with 394.33 for fourth; RM Bailey with 273.50 for fifth; Anatol Rodgers Timberwolves with 235.50 for sixth, former champions Government High Magics with 149 for seventh and CC Sweeting Cobras with 81.50 for the final spot.

The Knights joined the CH Reeves Raptors, coached by Rashad McKenzie, who repeated as the junior divisional champions with a 178-point victory on Thursday. They earned a total of 559 points ahead of runners-up AF Adderley Fighting Tigers, who had 380.50.

Full details of the meet will be published in Monday’s The Tribune.