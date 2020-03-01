Man Dies After Police Shooting

A man is dead after a police involved shooting on Saturday night.

According to reports, shortly after 11pm, officers were on patrol when they had reason to stop a black vehicle on Washington Street off Balfour Avenue. An armed man came from the vehicle and pointed his firearm in the direction of the officers.

The officers fired at the man, who then ran to the rear of a home. He was found dead there afterwards.

A 9mm pistol was recovered.

Her Majesty’s Coroner will continue investigations into the incident.