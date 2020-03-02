Minister In Warning Over Forged Cheque

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

A Cabinet minister has issued a warning to all businesses and individuals with checking accounts after his ministry summoned the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) to probe an alleged fraud.

Dionisio D’Aguilar, minister of tourism and aviation, told Tribune Business that a forged check bearing the Ministry of Tourism’s name, together with the seemingly correct signatures, was “presented for payment and cleared”.

Revealing that it had been created outside the ministry, Mr D’Aguilar said the police were immediately called to investigate once the transaction was picked up and flagged. He denied that the sum involved was $1.6m, although he declined to reveal the true figure citing the ongoing police investigation.

“I’ll say this. I won’t say much on it,” the minister told this newspaper. “What I will say is a forged cheque was generated outside the Ministry of Tourism and drawn on its account. It was presented for payment and cleared.

“Once the Ministry of Tourism picked up on the fact the cheque had cleared the police were called and the investigation is ongoing.” Mr D’Aguilar said he was “neither going to confirm nor deny” that a former high-ranking government official, who has held multiple posts, and one of their relatives were being questioned by police about the forged cheque. Police were yesterday equally tight-lipped.

Arguing that the situation had wider implications, the minister added: “I would like to caution everyone who operates a business of chequing account of the technology available now. People can make wonderful copies of your cheques and, once they have your signature transposed, that is a forged cheque and that’s a real concern.

“You may want to switch to wire transfers for payment and moving monies between accounts, but you then have to be vigilant for e-mails asking about your bank account details. There is a constant attack on bank accounts to illegally gain funds, and wherever they feel there are accounts that have a lot of activity, those are high risk.”