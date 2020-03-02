Woman Seriously Injured In Night Club Shooting

A WOMAN is in critical condition in hospital after she and a man were shot on Sunday.

According to a police report, shortly after 1am the victims were at a night club on Nassau Street when an unknown gunman entered the club, opened fire on the patrons, then escaped.

The injured man and woman were taken to hospital, where at last report, the woman was said to be in critical condition. The man was treated for a minor injury and discharged.

New Providence police are also looking for a man who stole a woman’s car on Saturday night.

Shortly before 11pm, a woman was standing next to her vehicle on the Eastern Road when she was approached by an armed man who robbed her of a blue Nissan Versa, licence # AR8486, and escaped.

Police have also recovered an illegal firearm from the streets of New Providence.

Shortly before 9pm on Saturday, South Central Division officers acting on intelligence, conducted a search of an abandoned vehicle on Lincoln Boulevard and recovered a Remington 870 shotgun and one round of ammunition.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone who may have information that can help these investigations is to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.