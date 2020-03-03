Editorial: A Port For All Or Just For Benefit Of The Cruise Lines?

THE tensions between different sections of the Bahamian business market have been on show in recent days.

Royal Caribbean’s planned beach break destination on Paradise Island has prompted concerns about the company carving out its own extra share of the tourism market at the expense of others.

Initially, the Bahamian behind the plan to restore the lighthouse at the end of Paradise Island complained that he was being pressured to accept an “inferior” parcel of land to the one in a lease agreement from just two months ago so Royal Caribbean could be accommodated for its plans.

And we can only assume that Royal Caribbean are delighted with the prospect of being handed a prize piece of beach land just a short boat taxi ride away from where their cruise ships pull in.

The concern has quickly spread to traders downtown who wonder how can they survive if Royal Caribbean passengers are being pushed towards the company’s own hideaway rather than to spend their money in Bahamian businesses elsewhere.

It’s a pattern that we’re seeing regularly now – Disney with its plans for Lighthouse Point, Royal Caribbean’s other site at CocoCay, all seemingly part of a move by cruise lines to keep the visitor business to themselves.

They will, of course, argue that they want to provide the best possible experience for their passengers, an experience that is lacking in some of the tourism destinations available at present.

But what use is upgrading the port with the goal of helping to revive Bay Street and downtown Nassau, complete with plans for a whole new approach to the waterfront, if no one’s going to be walking through it?

As for the Royal Caribbean site on Paradise Island itself, will Bahamians be able to visit? Will it be subject to VAT and business taxes and all the things that rivals for the tourist dime on Bay Street have to pay?

Attorney General Carl Bethel says allowing Royal Caribbean to have its own private destination on Paradise Island is essentially a trade-off for the increased port and tourist fees to pay for the port upgrade – costing $250m – by Global Ports Holding. That begs the question what are the other cruise lines getting as a trade-off, and how much will it cost other Bahamians.

When we consider the tourism pot, we think of it as something that everyone can dip into for their share. If cruise lines are keeping the pot to themselves, what is the benefit – apart from fees going into the government pocket – for the rest of the country?

Changing the lease agreement a Bahamian has also already received seems inequitable – Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis only recently talked about taking the country back from foreign interests, isn’t this an example of taking from a Bahamian for the sake of a foreign interest?

What we need is a rising tide to lift all boats – not just Royal Caribbean’s luxury vessel. Visitors come to see The Bahamas, and the whole nation should benefit.

Now the work starts

As we raise concern over one development on Paradise Island, we also raise a cheer for Royal Caribbean on another front.

The signing of the deal for the Grand Lucayan resort, in association with the ITM Group, and the company’s plans for the development of Freeport Harbour could have a huge affect on tourism in Grand Bahama. Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar projects it could mean a near sixfold rise in visitor arrivals.

Whatever the final numbers are, this has been a long time coming, and we welcome the deal for one reason more than any other – it’s time to get on with the revival. We wish the new owners the very best, and the greatest speed in completing their plans.

Will it prove vindication for the government’s purchase of the Grand Lucayan for $65m? The proof of that will be in the pudding. We hope so, for the sake of the unemployed of Grand Bahama who have suffered too long.