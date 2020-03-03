Robbery Suspect Escapes From Police Station

By EARYEL BOWLEG

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A MAN who was being questioned by police in connection to an armed robbery investigation escaped from the Carmichael Road Police Station on Sunday night, police said.

According to police, Tomal Bowe, 28, of McKinney Drive was assisting police with an investigation when he escaped from lawful custody shortly after 7pm. A bulletin issued by the Royal Bahamas Police Force described him as having a light brown complexion and being slim built.

Chief Superintendent Bruce Arnett, of the Carmichael Road Police Station, was unable to give details about the incident until he was fully briefed, but said this was the first time the station experienced someone escaping while in custody. However, he expressed confidence about the station’s security.

“Our station is equipped to secure any suspect but from time to time you know there are things that go wrong and like I say we’re in the process of establishing what went wrong and as soon as we’re in a position to speak candidly to that, we’ll speak candidly to it,” CSP Arnett said.

Last year a prisoner escaped from the Department of Correctional Services but was captured and returned to the Fox Hill compound a short time later, officials said.

In early 2016, murder convict Ormand Leon escaped a police bus taking him to the correctional facility causing an island-wide police manhunt. Leon was captured two weeks after his escape.

A few suspects, including an accused murderer, escaped police custody at Princess Margaret Hospital in 2012.