Convenience Store Cashier Robbed

POLICE on New Providence are looking for the suspects who robbed a convenience store cashier in one of two armed robberies reported on Monday.

Shortly before 2pm, an armed male entered a convenience store on West and Meadow Streets and robbed a female cashier of cash before escaping on foot, police said.

In the second incident, shortly before midnight, a group of people were sitting outside a residence on Sea Beach Drive, West Bay Street, when they were approached by four men, three of whom were armed with handguns. The men robbed a woman in the group of a wallet containing cash and other personal effects, before escaping on foot.

Anyone with information on these incidents or any other crime is asked to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.