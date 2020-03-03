Evacuees Leave $1m Clean-Up Bill At Gym

By EARYEL BOWLEG

THE government has allocated $1.2m for Hurricane Dorian related restoration efforts that fall under the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, including clean up of the Kendal G L Isaacs National Gymnasium.

Yesterday, Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Lanisha Rolle said the clean up provisions were made through a supplementary budget. She said repairs are needed as the gym sustained “wear and tear” due to being used as an emergency shelter to thousands of displaced storm victims for months after the storm.

Sterilisation has started and an inspection is scheduled by the end of the week.

“I will be there inspecting along with the chairman of the (National Sports Authority) NSA and along with other authorities,” Mrs Rolle said. “We will be there so that we see exactly firsthand what is going, what is the state of facilities and what we need to do to move it forward.

“They have presented some of their information but we just want to see it for ourselves what state is it in and how quickly from there we will know how quickly were able to have everything up and operational again.”

The budget she added is also to repair the ministry’s Family Island offices, in particular the Grand Bahama office that was “totally demolished” and left under water due to the hurricane.

She was not able to give a timeline for the restoration, saying she would give one after the inspection of NSA facilities.

The Department of Environmental Health Services, Pan-American Health Organisation and an accompanying vector control team carried out the inspection of the Kendal Isaacs Gym last September and found conditions at the facility were unsatisfactory at the time.