Suspect Accused Of Rapes During Home Invasions

By FARRAH JOHNSON

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was charged in the Magistrate’s Court yesterday with armed robbery and allegedly raping two women earlier this year.

Anthony McKenzie, 26, was appeared before Senior Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt, charged with three counts of armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and two counts of receiving stolen property.

McKenzie was also charged with raping two women on January 14 and February 4.

In the first incident, a woman was sexually assaulted during an early morning home invasion on Marshall Road.

In the second incident, another woman was sexually assaulted during a home invasion in Coral Harbour.

In relation to the armed robbery charges, it is alleged that McKenzie robbed a man of $200 at a Rubis Gas station on November 17, 2019.

It is also alleged that on the same day McKenzie robbed a woman of a $20,000 car, an iPhone, two piggy banks, two watches, jewellery and a wedding band valued at $4,000.

He was also accused of stealing a 2008 Mini Cooper, valued at $7,500, a 2008 Mercedes valued at $13,500, a Pandora chain and $300 cash from another woman on December 23, 2019. McKenzie was not required to enter a plea to the charges.The case was adjourned to April 20 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

• In a separate case, Mr McKenzie pleaded not guilty to robbing a John Bull jewellery store on Paradise Island after being arraigned in Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Mr McKenzie appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt, charged with stealing from a shop and knowingly receiving stolen property.

According to initial reports from police, shortly before 11pm on Saturday, February 15, two men entered a jewellery store on Paradise Island.

The two suspects smashed two showcases in the store and stole an assortment of Rolex watches before escaping, police said.

McKenzie was arraigned with Carlicia Culmer, 18, Paron McKinney, 22, and Derek Allen, 19, who were also charged with receiving stolen property.

It is alleged that McKenzie and another individual stole 14 Rolex watches valued at $541,850.

He with Culmer, McKinney and Allen were also charged with receiving an 18ct rose gold diamond bracelet valued at $117,600.

While McKenzie pleaded guilty to the charge, all of the other accused pleaded not guilty.

The matter was adjourned to March 4 and all of the accused were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Antoin Harvey, who was previously charged in connection with the robbery, was sentenced to nearly five years in prison last week after he pleaded guilty to one count each of stealing from a shop and causing damage stemming from the February 15 incident. He denied a single count of conspiring to steal from a shop, however, and will stand trial on that charge.