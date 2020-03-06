Aka Hosts Cpr Education Session

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Pi Upsilon Omega Chapter hosted a free CPR education session for the public at the Eric Sam Hall at Church of Ascension.

The organization has partnered with the Red Cross of Grand Bahama and is planning to hold another session so that participants will be able to receive CPR certification.

Kerel Pinder, AKA president, said that CPR is an important life-saving skill that can save lives. She said that the organization wants to do its part to help educate people about the importance of knowing CPR and getting certified.

“We got someone on one life skills; it is not CPR certification, but it gives persons in the community a chance to get an introduction of CPR training skills so if they want to get certified later,” she said.

CPR certification training costs anywhere from $40 to $70. CPR session facilitator was Renaldi Forbes of the Red Cross.

Ms Pinder was pleased that the Red Cross was able to partner with AKA to provide an educational session for some 30 participants.

She noted that knowing what to do in an emergency can make the difference between life or death.

“It is an important skill to have because bystanders are usually on the scene before first responders get there and if a person has a very short window… you could potentially save someone’s life,” she said.

“As a service organization our whole mission on being on the island is to serve, and let people know that being our brother’s keeper is a lesson for all us,” she said.

Ms Babbs, AKA event organizers, said they were pleased with the turnout and the session was very engaging.

She said that persons were interested and that if more persons are equipped with CPR it will benefit the community.

“It is good when we can help others and help ourselves. Through Hurricane Dorian, certain situations happened and it was not the first responders out there at the time, it was locals doing their best to help one another,” she said.

Members of AKA Pi Upsilon Omega Chapter Inc. held a free CPR educational session to the public last week. Seen is Kerel Pinder, AKA president, seated right, with Red Cross CPR trainer Renaldi Forbes.