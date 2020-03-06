Coronavirus: One More In Quarantine

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

A BAHAMIAN returning to the country from China on Thursday was placed in quarantine bringing the total number in isolation to three, as cases of COVID-19 increase around the world.

Health Minister Dr Duane Sands confirmed this, adding that officials expected quarantine numbers to increase in the coming days.

According to the Ministry of Health Friday, while there are now three people being kept from physical interactions, 26 in total have been released.

“We have other people that are going to be coming home over the next week or so that we are aware of and now people have been in Italy or are currently there,” the health minister said. “So it is possible that the quarantine numbers will go up.”

To date the current number of confirmed global new Coronavirus cases is 100,347. Cases in China account for the majority with 80,573 reported.

There are 55,753 recovered cases worldwide with 3,408 deaths.

This comes as the Bahamas government Thursday announced a tightening of the border and further quarantine measures for people travelling to the country from Italy, South Korea and Iran – where there is a prevalence of novel coronavirus cases.

As a result and with immediate effect, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press statement that any non-Bahamian resident who visited any of the three countries in the last 20 days will be denied entry to The Bahamas.

However, Bahamian citizens and residents coming from Italy, South Korea and Iran will be subject to quarantine for a maximum of 14 days.

This new restriction means that a travel ban and quarantine measures are now being applied to four jurisdictions, including China. It is also part of the government’s enhanced effort to address the public health threat that COVID-19 poses.

Non-residents currently en route to The Bahamas from these jurisdictions will be subjected to the same protocol for returning citizens and residents, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted.

On Friday Iran’s official death toll was reported to have risen by 15 to 107 and the number of confirmed cases increased by 591 to 3,513.

Italian authorities are reporting 41 deaths from the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the total death toll to 148 in Italy. Currently 3,296 people are infected in the country.

The total number of cases in South Korea is 6,300 with 42 deaths.