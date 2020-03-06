Court Hears How Woman Carried Child To Safety During Fox Hill Shooting

By Leandra Rolle

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN on Friday recalled the moment when she ran and carried her child to safety shortly after gunmen opened fire at Freedom Park during the 2013 Fox Hill mass shooting.

Erskilla Davis, sister of two of the victims - Claudezino "Zino" Davis, deceased - and Chino Davis – told the court Friday morning that she was having a cocktail with some friends and family members at the park, waiting for Junkanoo results, just before the deadly shooting occurred.

Davis said her daughter, who was sitting in her carrier at the time, was also there at Freedom Park on the fateful night.

“I had my baby in front of me,” she said in response to a question by defence attorney Geoffrey Farquharson.

While standing around waiting for the results, Davis said she saw a grey Honda car “pull up” and begin firing upon the area.

“After that, I run to the shop of my uncle and gave him my baby and went back to the park,” she continued. “It was couple of them they took to the hospital in a private car. After that, I went home and gone to the hospital.”

The occupants of the car, Ms Davis said, was not made known to her. Neither was the licence plate of the vehicle, she also said during Friday’s trial.

However, she told the court: “I saw the gun on the left-hand side of the car hanging out that night. (The car) was heading west and coming out of the corner of Reeves Street.

“The shots sound like firecrackers…I only saw the back of the car.”

Questioned by Defense Attorney Murrio Ducille on whether she remembered signing a police statement saying she did not see the car in question, Ms Davis replied: “I never told them that. I signed a statement because at the time, a lot of stuff was going through my head.”

Ms Davis' recollection of the incident came during Peter Rolle, Jermaine Curry and Justin Williams' trial concerning the December 27, 2013 shooting before Justice Deborah Fraser.

Williams, Rolle and Curry are accused of murdering four people – Claudezino Davis, Shaquille Demeritte, Eric "Bonafide" Morrison and Shenique Sands on that date.

They are also charged with attempting to murder Janet Davis, Samuel Ferguson, Chino Davis, John Davis, Jermaine Pratt and Leroy Taylor.

While testifying during Friday’s trial, Ms Davis said she remembered seeing blood oozing from Morrison's mouth and ears on the night in question.

Although Ms Davis could not say how many bullets were fired during the shooting, she said she believed it was more than 20.

Asked by Defence Attorney Sonia Timothy if she heard anything else, Ms Davis replied: “I only heard screaming and stuff because shots was firing.”

She was then questioned by Mr Farquharson, who asked her to speak on the measures she took to safeguard her child.

To this, she replied: “I didn’t move. My baby was protected and so was I.”

Her comments came after Mr Farquharson previously suggested that Ms Davis was lying to the court to have the accused purposefully sent to jail.

“Why don’t you admit that you and your family came together to make this up to jail these men?” he asked.

Ms Davis, seemingly annoyed by Mr Farquharson’s line of questioning, shot back: “No sweetie, I can’t admit to that… We ain’t making this up.…this serious. This my brother and my friend.”

Also testifying during Friday’s proceedings was Dr John Neely, who told the court that he examined one of the victims following the shooting.

Dr Neely said his patient had received gunshot wounds to his perineum and medial thigh. Dr Neely also told the court that in a police form he had filled out following his examination, he had indicated that he did not think his patient's injuries were likely to result in death.

According to initial reports, around 6pm, occupants of a small, dark vehicle opened fire in the area just behind the basketball court near Fox Hill Park where several people were gathered.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene while 10 others were taken to hospital. Demeritte, Morrison and Sands later died in hospital of their injuries.

Curry is represented by lawyer Murrio Ducille, while Rolle is represented by Sonia Timothy.

Williams is represented by Geoffrey Farquharson.

The trial continues Tuesday.